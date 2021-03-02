Metaverse ETP 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.34 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $19.11 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,543.58 or 0.03134973 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00022856 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,919,283 coins and its circulating supply is 79,751,379 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.