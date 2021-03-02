Metaverse ETP (ETP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.02 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000438 BTC on exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $17.12 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 15.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,571.01 or 0.03205174 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00023069 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,915,499 coins and its circulating supply is 79,747,595 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

