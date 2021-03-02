Meter Governance (MTRG) Market Capitalization Hits $1.73 Million

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $359,646.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One Meter Governance token can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.98 or 0.00491686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00074270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00077423 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00079919 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00056730 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.37 or 0.00467404 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000455 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO

Meter Governance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars.

