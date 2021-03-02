Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates reduced its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for 1.6% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Papp L Roy & Associates owned 0.05% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $14,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,060,676,000 after buying an additional 41,066 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,309,570,000 after buying an additional 43,143 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $363,918,000 after buying an additional 91,754 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,675,000 after buying an additional 15,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 149,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,660,000 after buying an additional 33,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $897.85.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,211.41, for a total transaction of $6,057,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,505,688.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded down $8.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,125.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,253. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,193.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,094.01. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $579.40 and a 52-week high of $1,271.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

