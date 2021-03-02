MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) to announce $0.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for MGE Energy’s earnings. MGE Energy reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGE Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.32 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MGE Energy.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.21%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MGEE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 422.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 19,610 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 14.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 249,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after buying an additional 32,017 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 16.5% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $65.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.59 and its 200 day moving average is $66.94. MGE Energy has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $79.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

