Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,491,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,406 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.30% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $188,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,806,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,923,000 after acquiring an additional 120,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,393,000 after buying an additional 468,998 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,778,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,256,000 after buying an additional 83,862 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,724,000 after acquiring an additional 19,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,879,000 after buying an additional 48,245 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $169,949.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,639 shares in the company, valued at $33,797,152.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAA. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.73.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $135.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $145.13.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

