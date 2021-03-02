MiL.k Price Reaches $0.30 on Top Exchanges (MLK)

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One MiL.k token can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MiL.k has a market cap of $23.29 million and approximately $10.00 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MiL.k has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.53 or 0.00492342 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00073614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00077170 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00079265 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00056591 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.50 or 0.00479750 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000450 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 tokens. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io

Buying and Selling MiL.k

