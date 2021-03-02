Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Trading Up 9%

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)’s share price was up 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.13. Approximately 898,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 847,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Milestone Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.05 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.54.

In other Milestone Scientific news, CFO Joseph D’agostino sold 80,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Giandomenico Trombetta sold 30,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,978,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,435,397.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 401,208 shares of company stock valued at $929,293 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 302,291 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 476,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 45,274 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 39,821 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

