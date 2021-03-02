MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Up 18.4% This Week

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for $19.26 or 0.00039510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 18.4% against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $206.32 million and approximately $987,106.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.32 or 0.00449799 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,836.84 or 0.03767168 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000434 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,709,778 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

