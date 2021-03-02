Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Short Interest Up 10,200.0% in February

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 10,200.0% from the January 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 662,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MAIFF opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52. Minera Alamos has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.62.

About Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

