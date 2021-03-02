Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Short Interest Up 10,200.0% in February

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 10,200.0% from the January 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 662,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of MAIFF opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52. Minera Alamos has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.62.
About Minera Alamos
