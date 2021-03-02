Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.67.

MTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CL King upped their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

NYSE:MTX opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.60. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.85. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.41.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. Research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.73%.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $186,347.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,120.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $986,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,383,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,422 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTX. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

