Minereum Trading Down 32.6% This Week (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Minereum has traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $58,241.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minereum coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000663 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Minereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00060712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.16 or 0.00814331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007609 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00028919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00061719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00029610 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00046936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum (MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,535,934 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.