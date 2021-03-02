Minter Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.16 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $54.48 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.40 or 0.00497465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00076594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007934 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00013758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00078267 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,749,890,200 coins and its circulating supply is 3,544,680,633 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.