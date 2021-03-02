Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Reaches $327.53 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $13.06 million and approximately $130,498.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can now be bought for about $327.53 or 0.00685360 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.98 or 0.00491686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00074270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00077423 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00079919 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00056730 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $223.37 or 0.00467404 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 39,885 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

