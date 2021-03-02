Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Reaches $24.87 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can now be purchased for about $24.87 or 0.00051082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $13.36 million and approximately $63,986.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.73 or 0.00488197 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00075439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00078127 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00079213 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $242.73 or 0.00498467 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00054734 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 537,144 tokens. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

