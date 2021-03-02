Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Trading Down 4.6% This Week

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can now be bought for approximately $24.76 or 0.00050583 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $12.98 million and $303,376.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $251.23 or 0.00513144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00076049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00079155 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00061322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00078301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $233.14 or 0.00476202 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000433 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 523,943 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

