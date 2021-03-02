Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a drop of 59.7% from the January 28th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 130.5 days.

MRVGF remained flat at $$1.76 on Tuesday. Mirvac Group has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76.

Mirvac Group Company Profile

Mirvac is an Australian property group with a clearly defined purpose to reimagine urban life. By creating beautiful homes, inspiring workplace precincts and thriving shopping centres, we aim to make a positive contribution to our cities and communities. Mirvac was founded in 1972, which means we've been shaping Australia's urban landscape for almost fifty years.

