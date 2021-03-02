Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $168.50 Million

Analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) will announce $168.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $166.99 million and the highest is $170.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full-year sales of $909.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $903.00 million to $916.07 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $986.78 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $206.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.00 million.

AVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

AVO opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11. Mission Produce has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $22.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth $10,804,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $8,929,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,307,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,226,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,010,000.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

