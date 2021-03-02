Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in AGCO by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AGCO from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on AGCO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.29.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $131.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $133.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

