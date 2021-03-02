Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.94 Million Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of News by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 965,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,343,000 after buying an additional 64,635 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of News by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 715,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in News by 1,359.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in News by 294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 202,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 150,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in News by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 86,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 32,833 shares during the period. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NWSA opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.61. News Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

