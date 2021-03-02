Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.28 Million Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RHI. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 456.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 30,465 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 5.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 420,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,263,000 after buying an additional 23,368 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 17.1% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 51,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,056,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. Truist boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

NYSE RHI opened at $79.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.22. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $83.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.