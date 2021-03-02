Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $1.58 Million in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,599 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $818,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $167.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $134.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

Zillow Group stock opened at $175.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.38. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $212.40. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of -89.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

