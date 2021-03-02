Mixin (XIN) Price Tops $161.87

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for about $161.87 or 0.00329410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mixin has a total market cap of $86.18 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin Profile

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 532,390 tokens. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinity Economics is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256. “

Mixin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

