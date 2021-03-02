MktCoin Achieves Market Cap of $58,448.90 (MLM)

MktCoin (CURRENCY:MLM) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One MktCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MktCoin has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. MktCoin has a total market capitalization of $58,448.90 and $127.00 worth of MktCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $244.94 or 0.00498319 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00076052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00079182 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00081865 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00056464 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.04 or 0.00500551 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000443 BTC.

MktCoin Coin Profile

MktCoin’s total supply is 2,274,139,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,529,900 coins. MktCoin’s official website is mktcoin.org

