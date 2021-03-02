MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) Shares Gap Down to $22.05

Shares of MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.05, but opened at $20.56. MMA Capital shares last traded at $21.22, with a volume of 70 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 10.69.

Get MMA Capital alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 61,457 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its stake in MMA Capital by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 134,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MMA Capital by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MMA Capital by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 10,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of MMA Capital by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc focuses on investments in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for MMA Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMA Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.