MobileGo (MGO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.47 Million

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Over the last week, MobileGo has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One MobileGo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. MobileGo has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $2.47 million worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About MobileGo

MGO is a token. It launched on February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 tokens. MobileGo’s official message board is medium.com/@mobilegoofficial . MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here . MobileGo’s official website is mobilego.io

