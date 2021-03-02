Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.92 Million

Brokerages expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will report $9.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $18.05 million. Molecular Templates reported sales of $6.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year sales of $25.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.30 million to $33.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $25.93 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $42.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Molecular Templates.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTEM. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 235,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,653,195.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,961,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,880,875.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $955,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,460,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,136,352.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 1,705,774 shares of company stock valued at $20,621,086 in the last quarter. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Molecular Templates by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Molecular Templates stock opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $573.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.08. Molecular Templates has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

