MonaCoin (MONA) Market Cap Reaches $123.30 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.88 or 0.00003853 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $123.30 million and $216,104.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,503.93 or 0.03088835 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.14 or 0.00369979 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $520.46 or 0.01068939 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $221.38 or 0.00454689 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.15 or 0.00382319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.32 or 0.00247124 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00022487 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.