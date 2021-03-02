Monero Classic (XMC) Achieves Market Cap of $7.79 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $7.79 million and $29,445.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.68 or 0.00455000 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Monero Classic

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

