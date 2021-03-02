MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 1,585.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,914 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.37% of MongoDB worth $80,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in MongoDB by 48,529.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,733,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,196,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,115 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $64,326,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 4,342.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,512,000 after buying an additional 110,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,878,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $295.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $396.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,176. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $388.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.27. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.81 and a twelve month high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.67, for a total value of $6,713,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,894,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total value of $149,764.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,674 shares of company stock valued at $53,767,913 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

