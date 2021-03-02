MongoDB (MDB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect MongoDB to post earnings of ($1.07) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect MongoDB to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $395.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of -90.61 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $428.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.27.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $182,138.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,198,208.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.27, for a total transaction of $9,634,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,076,090.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,674 shares of company stock worth $53,767,913. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDB. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.43.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

