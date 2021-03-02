Monolith (TKN) Trading 13.9% Lower Over Last Week

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Monolith has a total market cap of $8.87 million and approximately $81,281.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monolith has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One Monolith coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00059882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $399.90 or 0.00812182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007669 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00028710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00061531 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00029474 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00047121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,912,088 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars.

