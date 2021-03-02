Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,064,552 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 148,407 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.21% of Monro worth $269,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Monro during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monro by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Monro by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Monro during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Monro by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period.

Get Monro alerts:

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,020,814.96. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 20,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,396 shares of company stock worth $2,883,915. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MNRO opened at $64.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 71.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Monro’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MNRO shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.