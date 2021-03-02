Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Hits New 1-Year High at $66.05

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.05 and last traded at $65.93, with a volume of 37238 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.63.

Several brokerages have commented on MNRO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Monro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.02, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Monro’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,020,814.96. Insiders sold a total of 46,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,915 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Monro during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Monro during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Monro during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Monro by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in Monro by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

