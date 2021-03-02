Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNST. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 502.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,776,000 after buying an additional 1,774,710 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,990,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,173,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,895,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 864,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,922,000 after purchasing an additional 577,894 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $95.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.43.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

