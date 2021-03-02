MoonSwap Reaches Market Cap of $11.35 Million (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $11.35 million and approximately $663,963.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001531 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MoonSwap has traded up 374.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 15,548,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,527,317 tokens. MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

