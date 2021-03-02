Morgan Stanley Increases Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $34.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EQH. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equitable in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.64.
Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $31.36.
In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $84,259.36. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Equitable by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equitable by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 3.4% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 27,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 169,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.
Equitable Company Profile
Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
