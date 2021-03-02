Morgan Stanley Increases Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $34.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EQH. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equitable in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $31.36.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $84,259.36. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Equitable by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equitable by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 3.4% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 27,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 169,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

