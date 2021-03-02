Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Hits New 1-Year High at $81.54

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.54 and last traded at $81.08, with a volume of 1106325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.16.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $146.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. RBF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 816,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,950,000 after buying an additional 10,432 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $1,296,799,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

