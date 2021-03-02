Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,064,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,556 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Morgan Stanley worth $72,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,452,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.10. The company had a trading volume of 229,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,061,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $146.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $81.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

