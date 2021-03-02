Morgan Stanley Raises Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Price Target to $64.00

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.81% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $76.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.45. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $79.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $719,666.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,050,498.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 26,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $2,007,743.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,065,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,502 shares of company stock worth $6,840,087. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBSH. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 276,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,171,000 after buying an additional 50,669 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,391,000 after acquiring an additional 47,018 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,239,000 after purchasing an additional 553,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

