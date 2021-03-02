Morgan Stanley Raises Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $420.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $390.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.52% from the company’s previous close.

ZM has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.04.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $409.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $393.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.17 billion, a PE ratio of 525.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $100.88 and a one year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total value of $28,187,965.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,245,522.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,284 shares of company stock valued at $59,679,622. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205,678 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390,753 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,169,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,193 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,192,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,923 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

