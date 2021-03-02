Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Scor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Commerzbank cut Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of SCRYY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.35. 23,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,626. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.02. Scor has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Scor had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 1.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scor will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine, engineering, and agricultural risks; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

