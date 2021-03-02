Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY)

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eurofins Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ERRFY traded up $11.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,156. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.44. Eurofins Scientific has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. It offers testing and laboratory services for agroscience, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic Region, UK and Ireland, and Other.

