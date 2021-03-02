Morguard (TSE:MRC) PT Lowered to C$165.00 at CIBC

Morguard (TSE:MRC) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at CIBC to C$165.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.69% from the stock’s current price.

TSE:MRC traded up C$2.74 on Tuesday, hitting C$107.36. The company had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,686. Morguard has a 52 week low of C$95.05 and a 52 week high of C$209.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$111.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$111.42.

Morguard Company Profile

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 20, 2020, the company owned a portfolio of 207 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,637 residential suites, approximately 17.2 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,903 hotel rooms.

