Morpheus Labs (MITX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $680,341.00

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $12.77 million and $680,341.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded down 36.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00058986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.82 or 0.00819042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00028604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00061030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00029909 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00045909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs is a token. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 728,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,999,999 tokens. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

