Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $84.85, but opened at $76.68. Morphic shares last traded at $77.38, with a volume of 5,247 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 2,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $79,493.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,013 shares in the company, valued at $140,655.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,635 shares of company stock worth $11,168,298. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Morphic alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MORF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average is $30.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). Research analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Morphic by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,557,000 after buying an additional 135,711 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,338,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Morphic by 404.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 221,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Morphic by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Morphic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,954,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morphic Company Profile (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.