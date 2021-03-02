mStable USD Market Capitalization Achieves $45.80 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One mStable USD token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002074 BTC on major exchanges. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $45.80 million and approximately $570,638.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,612.13 or 0.99528044 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00038739 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00011219 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00098635 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00012096 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 46,160,902 tokens. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.