MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.23

MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.
Shares of MTBCP traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.33. 18,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,938. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.08. MTBC has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $27.78.
MTBC Company Profile
