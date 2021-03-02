MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.23

MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of MTBCP traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.33. 18,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,938. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.08. MTBC has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $27.78.

Get MTBC alerts:

MTBC Company Profile

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for MTBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.