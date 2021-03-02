Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.81

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.81 and traded as high as $8.16. Mullen Group shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 1,016 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MLLGF shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $11.25 to $12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.61.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

