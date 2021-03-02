Multiplier (MXX) Price Reaches $0.77 on Top Exchanges

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded up 43% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 61.9% higher against the dollar. One Multiplier token can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Multiplier has a market cap of $142.07 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Multiplier alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $234.98 or 0.00491686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00074270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00077423 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00079919 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00056730 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.37 or 0.00467404 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000455 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 410,728,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,614,291 tokens. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

Multiplier Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.